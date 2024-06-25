Video: Brighton & Hove Albion ace sparks Paraguay’s fightback against Colombia

Paraguay has life thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion standout Julio Enciso cutting Colombia’s 2-0 lead in half as they now look to salvage a draw and take one point in this opening match.

Daniel Garnero and his team conceded two goals in the first half, but they’re not giving up as Tallares star Ramón Sosa put a cross into the box and Enciso’s shot was able to find the back of the net as the contest is now 2-1.