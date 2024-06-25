Brighton youngster makes history, shines for Paraguay despite loss to Colombia, stat says

Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Brighton & Hove Albion standout Julio Enciso made history starting for Paraguay in their 2-1 loss to open their 2024 Copa América tournament on Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The statistical account OptaJavier highlighted a couple of intriguing stats about the 20-year-old, which reveal impressive performance and a bright future.

According to the statistical media outlet, Enciso, at 20 years and 153 days old, is the second youngest player from Paraguay to start in the last seven editions of the Copa América. He’s only beaten by Antonio Sanabria, who achieved this at 20 years and 100 days old in 2016 against the USA.

Enciso’s starting for La Albirroja proved crucial, as the youngster scored Paraguay’s only goal of the match. Tallares star Ramón Sosa put a cross into the box, and Enciso’s shot found the back of the net.

Moreover, the outlet noted that Enciso had the most shots (four) in the match between Paraguay and Colombia and led his team in passes in the final third (10).

Paraguay will look for a bounce-back performance on Friday when they face Brazil at Allegiant Stadium.

More Stories Brighton & Hove Albion Copa America Julio Enciso Paraguay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.