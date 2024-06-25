Brighton & Hove Albion standout Julio Enciso made history starting for Paraguay in their 2-1 loss to open their 2024 Copa América tournament on Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The statistical account OptaJavier highlighted a couple of intriguing stats about the 20-year-old, which reveal impressive performance and a bright future.

According to the statistical media outlet, Enciso, at 20 years and 153 days old, is the second youngest player from Paraguay to start in the last seven editions of the Copa América. He’s only beaten by Antonio Sanabria, who achieved this at 20 years and 100 days old in 2016 against the USA.

20 – Julio Enciso es el segundo jugador de Paraguay ?? más joven en ser titular en las últimas siete ediciones de la CONMEBOL Copa América, con 20 años y 153 días de edad, solo superado por Antonio Sanabria en 2016 (20 años y 100 días contra USA). Ilusión. pic.twitter.com/gGdk2vwzrG — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 24, 2024

Enciso’s starting for La Albirroja proved crucial, as the youngster scored Paraguay’s only goal of the match. Tallares star Ramón Sosa put a cross into the box, and Enciso’s shot found the back of the net.

Moreover, the outlet noted that Enciso had the most shots (four) in the match between Paraguay and Colombia and led his team in passes in the final third (10).

4- Julio César Enciso fue el jugador con más remates del partido entre la @Albirroja y Colombia (4). Además, lideró a su selección en pases el último tercio (10). Referencia. pic.twitter.com/3uVNclcWcl — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 25, 2024

Paraguay will look for a bounce-back performance on Friday when they face Brazil at Allegiant Stadium.