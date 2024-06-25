Video: Error from Arsenal star allows Kylian Mbappe to score first Euro 2024 goal

Kylian Mbappe has scored his first goal of Euro 2024 as France lead Poland 1-0 in their crucial Group C clash.

Didier Deschamps’ side need to win to have a chance of finishing top of their group but they struggled to break the deadlock in the first half.

France have picked things up in the second 45 and were given a golden chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior fouled Ousmane Dembele with 55 minutes on the clock.

Mbappe stepped up and converted the penalty by sending Lukasz Skorupski the wrong way.

Watch: France’s Kylian Mbappe scores first goal of Euro 2024 vs Poland

