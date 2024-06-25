Aston Villa in pole position to sign English striker available for just £25m

After finishing fourth in the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League, Aston Villa have been active in the transfer market.

Unai Emery’s side are looking to make additions to the team to cope with the responsibility of playing Europe’s biggest competition next season.

The club chiefs are showing faith in the Spanish manager and backing him in the transfer window to support him to continue the impressive work he is doing at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are expected to be the front-runners to sign Roma striker Tammy Abraham during the summer transfer window, according to Il Romanista.

Many Villa supporters will be familiar with the 26-year-old because he spent the 2018–19 season on loan at Villa Park.

The Englishman has been drawing interest from many teams, including recently promoted Leicester City, as he looks to return to the Premier League.

As per the report, the Villans are keen to wrap up a move this summer and think Roma’s asking price of about £25 million is fair.

The striker suffered injury issues last season and managed to score just one goal for the Italian giants.

Even though Abraham would love the opportunity to join Villa and play under Emery and participate in the Champions League next season, he would be joining the Premier League club as Ollie Watkins’ back-up.

In order to join Villa, he would have to first accept a role on the bench. It remains to be seen if he is willing to do that or not.

Aston Villa need a new back-up striker

Abraham have managed to earn 11 caps for the England national team due to his fine form for Chelsea a few years ago.

The Premier League club see him as a potential replacement of striker Jhon Duran, who is most likely heading out of Villa Park this summer.

With prior experience of playing in the Premier League, he could be a clever signing for Emery’s team and prove to be a worthy back-up of Watkins at the club.