Hefty price tag for ex-Leicester winger now wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea & Man Utd

Ademola Lookman would cost any Premier League club wanting to sign him from Atalanta this summer £51m, according to reports.

The former Everton, Fulham and Leicester City man — who scored six goals in 26 Premier League appearances on loan at the latter in 2021/22 — has enjoyed a career renaissance with Italian side Atalanta.

Lookman joined the Bergamo outfit at the start of the 2022/23 campaign and has made 78 appearances for the club across all competitions, notching 32 goals and 18 assists while lifting the 2023/24 Europa League title.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, that form has attracted the attention of Premier League giants Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, who are all weighing up offers this summer.

Atalanta set Lookman pricetag

Calcio Mercato’s report states that Atalanta have set a price tag of €60m (just shy of £51m) for Lookman this summer, although it’s understood the three interested parties from England are willing to meet that demand.

Lookman’s current Transfermarkt value stands at €40m, rapidly increasing in two-and-a-half years from €9m during his spell on loan at Leicester.

Should Atalanta bag their desired fee for Lookman — who has 23 senior caps to his name for Nigeria, scoring six goals — it would represent a healthy profit on the €15m they reportedly (via GOAL) paid RB Leipzig for the winger back in 2022.