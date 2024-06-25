Manchester United are considering three centre-back transfer targets this summer as they continue to pursue Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained that Man Utd are not giving up on signing Branthwaite despite having an offer rejected for the England international earlier this summer.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck, however, as the Red Devils won’t want to over-pay for Branthwaite, whereas Everton will obviously not want to lose the talented 21-year-old on the cheap.

Branthwaite looks ideal for United’s needs at the moment, with Raphael Varane just leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract, while Harry Maguire isn’t getting any younger and has been in and out of Erik ten Hag’s side for the last couple of years.

Branthwaite transfer: Jacobs provides update on Man United’s pursuit

If United can’t sign Branthwaite, Jacobs says they also have Leny Yoro and Max Kilman on their radar as possible alternatives.

“Manchester United haven’t given up on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite after seeing a £43m offer rejected,” Jacobs said.

“Everton don’t want to sell Branthwaite, and will be in a stronger position to rebuff offers should Dominic Calvert-Lewin depart in the coming days or weeks.

“Everton value Branthwaite at in excess of £70m, and point to Manchester United’s £80m purchase of Harry Maguire from Leicester as a fair yardstick for valuation.

“It’s understood Manchester United don’t wish to go above a £60m package as a very top-end valuation.

“Bringing in a centre-back is a big priority. United are also in the mix for Lille’s Leny Yoro, although Real Madrid are clear frontrunners.”

He added: “Manchester United could yet enter the race for Wolves captain Max Kilman as well. West Ham are currently favourites and are preparing a second offer. Wolves value Kilman at £45m, and although they don’t want to lose their captain, they would likely sell at that price.”