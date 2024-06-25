Chelsea ‘closely following’ £50 million valued EPL attacking midfielder

Brighton and Hove Albion attacking midfielder Julio Enciso is in Copa America action for Paraguay.

The South American scored against Columbia on Monday night during a 2-1 defeat but was undoubtedly a standout performer despite his country’s disappointing result.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, one club that remains interested in the 20-year-old and is ‘closely following’ his progress is Chelsea.

Chelsea ‘closely following’ Brighton’s Julio Enciso

The Blues, known for their acquisition of young talent under US billionaire owner Todd Boehly, are believed to be big admirers of the Seagulls’ number 10.

Brighton will know how much of a talent they have on their hands though, and even though Chelsea pose a transfer risk in terms of their wealth and their European project on offer, Tony Bloom — a fierce negotiator — is unlikely to part with Enciso for a cut-price fee.

How much would Enciso cost?

In fact, according to these latest reports, the Seagulls owner values the Paraguay international at a whopping £50 million (€60 million).

Chelsea are battling to stay within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules, and having spent well over £1 billion on talent in the past two years, it remains to be seen how successful the six-times league winner can be during the summer window.

Nevertheless, suggestions the London-giants are interested in Enciso will excite fans who have become accustom to seeing the 20-year-old appear in the Premier League.

Since joining Brighton two years ago from South American club Libertad, Enciso, who has two years left on his contract, has scored four goals and registered five assists in 41 games in all competitions.