Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Bakayoko scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 33 Eredivisie appearances last season as PSV won the league title.

The 21-year-old is currently away with Belgium at Euro 2024, but has only played 30 minutes in their opening two games.

Chelsea and Liverpool interested in Bakayoko

Bakayoko is under contract at PSV until 2026, but is expected to leave the Dutch Champions for a new challenge this summer.

Tavolieri took to X.com to confirm that the winger will be leaving this summer, but it was unclear where his next destination would be.

In response to a question about where Bakayoko’s next destination could be Tavolieri said:

“Never said that it won’t be Arsenal by the way. But it’s just to date the current situation on Bakayoko at the moment. Liverpool still on it. Chelsea too.”

?? Never said that it won’t be Arsenal by the way. But it’s just to date the current situation on Bakayoko at the moment. Liverpool still on it. Chelsea too. https://t.co/Vnwjd7kouT — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 25, 2024

It makes sense that both Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring the situation given they are likely to sign a winger this summer.

Having missed out on Michael Olise the Blues will be turning to alternative targets of which Bakayoko could be one, whilst they have also been linked with Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville, who could be available for around £30m.

Liverpool have had a slow start in the transfer market under new manager Arne Slot, but with question marks surrounding the future of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah they have been linked with bringing a wide player in.

Like Chelsea the Reds also hold an interest in Summerville, and the 22-year-old might get more first team opportunities with Liverpool than Chelsea.

Arsenal could also be a club to watch according to Tavolieri, but he adds that to date there has been no contact between the club and Bakayoko.

The Gunners could do with adding another option in the wide areas to provide back-up for Bukayo Saka.