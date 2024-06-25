Crystal Palace could lose another star player as Arsenal interested in £60m ace

Crystal Palace could lose another one of their star players this summer as Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Eberechi Eze.

The Gunners are in the market for a new midfield this summer and it seems that the England star is the latest man to emerge on the North London club’s list.

According to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, the 25-year-old is admired by Arsenal, along with several other clubs, but the Crystal Palace star will likely cost more than £60m for interested parties during the current transfer window.

The Eagles have already lost one of their star men this summer as Michael Olise is set to join Bayern Munich as part of a €60m deal.

The winger was key to Palace’s success towards the end of the season but seemed destined to leave Selhurst Park after deciding to stay last summer. The South London club will not want to lose many of their star players ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, therefore, a transfer fee for Eze will be very high.

Crystal Palace cannot afford to lose Arsenal target Eberechi Eze

Eze has been at Crystal Palace since 2020 having moved to Selhurst Park from QPR. The England star has developed into one of the Premier League club’s best players having produced 26 goals and 17 assists across 124 appearances for the South London outfit.

Arsenal would be a great fit for the 25-year-old as Mikel Arteta would fully harness his creative abilities. A move to the Emirates Stadium would be a return as Eze spent five years of his youth career with the Gunners.

It will be difficult for Arsenal to sign Eze this summer due to the transfer fee involved and the interest of other clubs.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners make an official move as Arteta continues to assess his options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.