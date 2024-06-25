Crystal Palace braced for second key departure following Olise sale

Crystal Palace are bracing themselves for the summer departure of Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

The Eagles already face a difficult summer with star forward Michael Olise on the verge of joining German giants Bayern Munich, having previously been linked with Chelsea.

According to the Telegraph, Olise was swayed by the prospect of playing Champions League football at the Allianz Arena, as well as working with Bayern’s new head coach Vincent Kompany.

Crystal Palace braced for Eze departure

Despite a promising start under new head coach Oliver Glasner last season, the Eagles may face a tough first full campaign under the Austrian in 2024/25.

With Olise already exiting, GIVEMESPORT now report that Eze could be the next attacking star out of the door.

Their report states that ‘key personnel’ at Palace are worried that Eze will see Olise’s departure as a step backwards for the club and that he could use the transfer as a means to engineer his own exit from Selhurst Park.

Losing Olise this summer is bad enough for Palace, but to see both him and Eze leave in one go would be disastrous.

The two attacking stars scored 36.8% (21) of Palace’s 57 Premier League goals in 2023/24, while occupying the top two spots among Eagles players in a number of key metrics, including chances created and shots on target.

Eze is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2024 in Germany.