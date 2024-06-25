England didn’t do much to silence their critics as they secured top spot in Group C with a 0-0 draw against Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

Following the criticism after the 1-1 draw with Denmark last week there was an expectation that there would be an improvement in performance which didn’t really happen.

Gareth Southgate’s only change was to bring in Conor Gallagher for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Chelsea man was replaced by Kobbie Mainoo at the break having struggled in the first half.

England won just one of their group games and scored two goals across the three games, with fans rightly expecting more given the attacking talent within the squad.

The one positive was the substitutions did make an impact, with Kobbie Mainoo impressing alongside Declan Rice and Cole Palmer looking a threat, and the pair should be in with a chance of starting the next game.

Despite topping the group, there were clearly some disgruntled fans, and as Gareth Southgate went over at full time to applaud the supporters there were what appeared to be a few empty cups thrown in his direction.

England will be in action on Sunday in the last 16, but they won’t find out their opponent until Wednesday night.

Watch empty cups thrown at Southgate