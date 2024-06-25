England vs Slovenia confirmed team news: Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped

England face Slovenia on Tuesday night in a crucial Group C match at the RheinEnergieStadion in Koln as the Three Lions look to finish top of their group.

A win for Gareth Southgate’s men would see them finish in first which will make their passage to the final easier. However, England have been underwhelming in their opening two matches and a win over Slovenia is not guaranteed.

A draw could be enough for the Three Lions to secure the top spot but that will need Denmark and Serbia to also share the points.

The worst-case scenario for England would be to lose to Slovenia and for the Danish to get three points. That would see them finish third, which would make life difficult in the Round of 16.

Southgate’s teams in Germany have been criticised so far by fans and pundits, therefore, the 53-year-old has made just one change with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher replacing Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Confirmed England starting 11

As for Slovenia, Matjaz Kek’s team will be confident of getting a result against an underperforming England side and they arrive in Koln knowing that a win will see them qualify for the Round of 16 in a good position.

Slovenia are undefeated so far at Euro 2024, drawing both of their opening two games 1-1 with Serbia and Denmark.

England will need to keep an eye on the Slovenian’s lethal striker, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who was linked with a move to the Premier Leagye before deciding to stay in Germany for the 2024/25 campaign.

Kek has made no changes to his team from their 1-1 draw with Serbia as he hopes it will be enough to overcome England on Tuesday night.

Confirmed Slovenia starting 11