Image: England performance vs Slovenia literally putting fans to sleep

England’s first-half display against Slovenia in their final Group C match has once again been an underwhelming one and it has literally put some fans to sleep.

Gareth Southgate’s men have not been good since arriving in Germany and do not look like a team capable of winning the tournament at present.

Even with the top spot in the group up for grabs, the Three Lions have looked lost again on Tuesday night and put in a boring first-half performance. Southgate’s side had just two shots on target and an XG of 0.69.

It got a bit too slow for some fans in Koln and one England supporter was spotted asleep during the first half.

It may become the photo of England’s Euro 2024 campaign so far as things need to improve massively if they are to bring the trophy back home this summer.

This is a real photo from today's game… pic.twitter.com/IBz5OvrABj — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 25, 2024