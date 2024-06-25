Premier League club looking to lure two Man United stars away from Old Trafford

Man United will look to sell several players this summer in order to raise funds for new transfers and Everton could be about to help the Manchester club by attempting to sign two stars.

This summer is a huge one for United as the Red Devils look to close the gap to the top teams in the Premier League. The 2024/25 campaign is also very important for the future of Erik ten Hag as it will likely be his last if things go wrong again – despite the 54-year-old set to receive a new contract.

The Dutch coach oversaw an underwhelming season at Old Trafford as Man United finished eighth in the Premier League.

That will not be accepted again and Ten Hag will need new players to prevent it as his current group are not good enough. United have financial restrictions this summer but they can increase their budget by selling players and Everton are believed to be interested in two.

Everton are interested in signing Man United duo ahead of new season

According to talkSPORT, Everton are interested in signing both Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Man United this summer once they have sorted their financial issues out ahead of the June 30 deadline.

This season was a very tough one for the Merseyside club as they fought both relegation and financial issues. The Toffees were deducted a total of eight points for two separate breaches of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, which they will be looking to avoid ahead of the new season.

Once everything is in order, Sean Dyche hopes to add to his squad and believes the Man United duo can help them move forward.

The pair could be good additions at Goodison Park, especially Wan-Bissaka, who is very strong defensively and would suit Everton’s system.