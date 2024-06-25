Fabrizio Romano says important figure at Man United very close to signing new contract

Erik ten Hag is very close to signing a new deal at Man United despite the Dutch coach underperforming at Old Trafford this season.

The Manchester club finished eighth in the Premier League, failed to defend their Carabao Cup crown, and were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage – finishing bottom of their group.

What was even more worrying was the fact that Ten Hag could not change things throughout the entire season and that does not bode well for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, winning the FA Cup seems to have saved the 54-year-old as fans of Man United rallied behind their manager after the Wembley win. This has led to the Premier League giants sticking with their current boss, but will that be a decision the Red Devils regret?

The club’s owners are also set to offer the Dutch coach a new deal, which is likely a symbolic gesture to show their manager how much faith they have in him, while they also try and remove his final say on new players.

That contract could be signed this week as talks are reaching the final stages.

Erik ten Hag could sign his new Man United contract this week

With the 2024/25 campaign just around the corner, Fabrizio Romano reports that Ten Hag’s is set to sign his new contract soon as the deal is almost fully agreed. Talks are heading towards the final stages with his agents hoping to complete the agreement this week.

The transfer journalist states that there will be changes to the Dutch coach’s staff as former Man United star Ruud van Nistelrooy looks set to return to Old Trafford over the summer.

Only time will tell if Man United are making the right decision as fans of the club are happy to give their current boss one more season having already delivered two trophies during his two years in Manchester.