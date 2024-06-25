Video: France’s Kylian Mbappe puts on mask for the first time at Euro 2024

France play Poland in their final Group D match on Tuesday afternoon and the game sees the return of their captain Kylian Mbappe who will wear his new mask for the first time. 

The superstar broke his nose during France’s first game with Austria, which caused the 25-year-old to miss their second game of the group against the Netherlands.

Many expected the forward to be given more time to heal against Poland but Didier Deschamps has decided to play his captain as France look to finish top of their group.

The match is the first time Mbappe will be seen with his new mask on the field of play as the cameras watched the PSG superstar put it on ahead of kick-off.

Watch: France’s Kylian Mbappe puts on his new mask for the first time at Euro 2024

