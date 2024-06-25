Video: Gary Neville labels England “basic” and calls their situation “sad”

England have put in another underwhelming display in the first half of their final Euro 2024 group match against Slovenia and it did not impress ITV pundit Gary Neville.

The Three Lions have not been good so far in Germany and do not look like being able to win the tournament playing the way they are at present. Many hoped that the Slovenia match would show England’s true potential but Tuesday night has been more of the same.

ITV pundit has now labelled Gareth Southgate’s men a “basic” team and was not happy with their first-half display against the Slovenians.

“We look really basic. Honestly, we look really basic and it’s sad because I think we’re better than that. The players out there are better than that but I also think that the players we got on the bench are better than that,” the former England defender said on ITV.

Watch: ITV pundit Gary Neville labels England a “basic” team