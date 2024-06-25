Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist is reportedly likely to go out on loan in this summer’s transfer window and could link up with former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas at Italian club Como.

Gilchrist has long been highly regarded after rising up through Chelsea’s academy, but it looks like it will still be difficult for him to see much in the way of first-team football any time soon.

According to The Athletic, Gilchrist is now expected to be loaned out for the 2024/25 season, and Serie A new-boys Como are being reported as one potential destination for the 20-year-old.

This could end up being a fine move for Gilchrist to get more playing time and to work under an exciting young coach in Fabregas, at an ambitious up-and-coming club.

Gilchrist transfer: How highly rated is the Chelsea youngster?

We’ve seen a lot of top talents come up through the Chelsea academy in recent times, with the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori all playing at big clubs elsewhere, while Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill are part of the CFC first-team.

Gilchrist is another product of this strong youth system in place at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea scout Sean Conlon previously told CaughtOffside about how highly he rated him a few years ago.

“Alfie Gilchrist, he’s the Chelsea Under-23s captain. He’s only 18 but he could be the next John Terry, he’s a really good player,” Conlon told us at the time.

“I’m a huge fan of his. I coached him and spent a lot of time with him. I’m hoping he goes on to do big things. At 18 he’s captain of the Under-23s and I think he’s got great promise, though I’m potentially a bit biased!”

It will be interesting to see if a loan move helps Gilchrist come back and challenge for a place at Chelsea or if it just puts him in the shop window for a future permanent sale.