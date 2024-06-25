Manchester United have reportedly set an asking price of £30million for Mason Greenwood as Napoli join Juventus and Lazio in the race for his signature this summer.

Greenwood seems highly unlikely to play for Man Utd ever again after being arrested in January 2022 and subsequently suspended by the club, and he went out on loan to La Liga side Getafe last season.

According to iNews, it now seems the main interest from Greenwood is coming from Serie A, as three Italian clubs show an interest in offering him a way out of Old Trafford.

The report notes that United are looking at strikers like Joshua Zirkzee and Jonathan David, so they could surely do well to bring in an extra £30m to help them with their transfer plans this summer.

Greenwood transfer: Napoli the latest linked as United look for £30m fee

Greenwood is a homegrown player, having come up through the MUFC academy, so if they could get £30m for him that would represent a very healthy profit indeed.

We’ve seen a lot of links with Lazio and Juve in recent times, but it now seems Napoli are ready to join the race, according to iNews, so it will be interesting to see who ultimately ends up making the best offer for the 22-year-old.

Although charges against Greenwood were eventually dropped, it’s hard to imagine him being able to rebuild his career in English football, so a move abroad surely makes sense for him now after he impressed on loan at Getafe.

Once regarded as a huge talent, Greenwood performed well when he first broke into the United first-team and he could likely still have a fine career at the highest level, even if it won’t be in the Premier League.

He is likely to be just one of a number of sales at United this summer as Erik ten Hag surely needs a major revamp of this struggling squad.