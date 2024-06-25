Ipswich in ‘advanced talks’ to sign 24-year-old West Ham defender

Newly promoted Ipswich Town are reportedly advancing in talks to sign West Ham United defender Ben Johnson.

The Hammers full-back is out of contract at the end of the month and with no signs of a renewal being offered, Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys are hopeful of capitalising on what could be a smart piece of business.

Originally reported by EXWHUEmployee (a club insider), and now backed up by Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, Ipswich are closing in on signing Johnson — a player who has struggled to cement a place in the Hammers’ first team ever since his Premier League debut in 2019.

Although a final agreement has yet to be reached, Johnson’s proposed move to Portman Road Stadium would send a signal of intent from Ipswich.

Looking to retain their newly found top-flight status, McKenna will be tasked with keeping last season’s Championship runners-up in the Premier League beyond the 2024-25 season.

The Tractor Boys’ first league fixture is scheduled to be a home tie against Arne Slot’s Liverpool on 17th August.

