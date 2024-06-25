ITV have announced pundit has withdrawn from Euro 2024 coverage

Everyone has been pleased with an ITV pundit’s observations and analysis, but the channel has stated that he will not be covering any further matches during the tournament.

The news that Danny Rohl was quitting ITV’s live coverage of Euro 2024 was revealed by Mark Pougatch.

The manager of Sheffield Wednesday has been analysing Euro 2024 matches for ITV.

However, Pougatch cut off coverage of Portugal’s victory against Turkey to reveal that Rohl, 35, was leaving.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Rohl is leaving the coverage to prepare for Wednesday’s preseason.

The German has impressed the fans with his opinions and analysis of the competition.

He has offered a different perspective which has resonated with the viewers watching the broadcast.

Looking at the reaction on social media about his withdrawal from punditry duties, it shows how much fans have been loving his work and wanted him to continue.

The manager was doing punditry duties alongside Gary Neville and Eni Aluko.

Rohl has been highly-rated for some time and has been tipped to leave the club for a bigger job in the top five European leagues soon.

Viewers of ITV’s coverage have grown to love Rohl because of his tactical acumen and honesty.

As a young coach who ascended through the ranks, his situational awareness has contributed to the delivery of real-life analysis on our screens.

Danny Rohl has been by far the best pundit On ITV in these Euros, he knows what he’s talking about and is a Breath of Fresh Air, Sheffield Wednesday are so lucky to have him 👌👍he’s going right to the very top as a manager, hope he takes Wednesday back to the PL #Euro2024 — Tom Clifford ⭐⭐ (@tomcliffordcfc) June 22, 2024

Danny Rohl showing exactly why he’s so highly-rated during his appearance as a pundit on ITV. Articulate and tactically very intelligent. It won’t be long until he gets a shot at one of Europe’s big five leagues (sorry Sheffield Wednesday fans!).#Euro2024 #SWFC — Phil Spencer (@PhilSpenc23) June 17, 2024