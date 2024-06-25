Contact made: Tottenham make move to sign Chelsea transfer target

Tottenham have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Canadian striker Jonathan David as Chelsea also push to sign the forward from Lille this summer.

The 24-year-old has been a prolific scorer in Ligue 1 and it now looks like there’s plenty of interest in him as he approaches the final year of his contract with his current club, with Spurs and Chelsea making efforts to sign him, according to Football Insider.

David has scored a total of 26 goals in all competitions in each of the last two seasons, and one can imagine he’d improve on that with better players around him, so it would be interesting to see him at either one of Tottenham or Chelsea.

Sources have also told CaughtOffside in recent days that Manchester United could be one of the teams to watch in the race for David’s signature, but it now seems that things may be progressing with Spurs and Chelsea.

Jonathan David transfer: Who needs the Lille striker most?

David will surely be tempted by the chance of playing in England, but which of the linked clubs actually needs him most?

Man United could do well to bring in someone more proven than Rasmus Hojlund, just so that the Danish youngster has a bit more time to develop after being somewhat thrown into the deep end last season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could do well to bring in an upgrade on another young player still learning the game in Nicolas Jackson, who was inconsistent for much of the 2023/24 campaign, even if he improved a bit as time went on.

Tottenham never really got round to replacing Harry Kane when he left for Bayern Munich last summer, so they arguably need David most, even if the Canada international is never likely to be quite good enough to replace the England international completely.