Chelsea have reportedly held talks with the agent of Jonathan David, who is also a target for Tottenham in this summer’s transfer window as the player looks for a move away from current club Lille.

That’s according to Simon Phillips on his Substack, with the Blues writer explaining that the Canada international’s agent is looking for a move for his client at the moment, leading to a lot of the transfer rumours we’re seeing out there.

David could be a useful signing for Chelsea, who surely need to ensure they bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson next season, though some fans might also feel they could do better than the Lille front-man.

The 24-year-old has been reasonably prolific in his time in Ligue 1, scoring 19 goals in 34 league games last season, and 24 in 37 games the year before that.

Whether or not that’s good enough for him to score consistently in the Premier League remains to be seen, but he’s a more proven player than Jackson was when he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Jonathan David transfer situation explained by Chelsea expert

“On Jonathan David, we’ve heard that at the moment it is more just his agent pushing him to clubs as he tries to find a suitor this summer. David is keen to make his big move and is attracted by the Premier League. SPTC sources have confirmed that David’s agent has spoken to a number of clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham,” Phillips explained.

“There IS interest from Chelsea, and this has been historical under current and last ownership, but nothing at all has moved yet from just agent talks as of Tuesday morning. We’ll see if it moves or not, but it’s been more a case of his agent sounding out potential suitors. Sources feel he could end up at Spurs, but Chelsea’s interest cannot be ignored.”

Tottenham could also be a good move for David as he’d likely play regularly there as a direct replacement for Harry Kane up front.