Sky Sports journalist confirms Man United interest in highly-rated attacker

Manchester United need a new striker and they are pushing hard to make new additions this summer.

The Red Devils scored the lowest number of goals in the top half of the Premier League table in the 2023-24 season.

Teams like West Ham United, Newcastle and Aston Villa scored more goals than Erik ten Hag’s Man United team.

In order to address those issues and also to help with the development of striker Rasmus Hojlund, they are keen to sign a new attacker.

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is being eyed for a move to Old Trafford by Man United, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who confirmed this to GiveMeSport.

The journalist claimed that Man United are looking to sign a different kind of striker as they do not want to harm the development of Hojlund at the club.

After the departure of Anthony Martial from the club this summer, the need for a new striker has increased at Old Trafford.

Sheth confirmed the interest of Premier League giants in the Serie A striker while speaking to GiveMeSport:

“They are looking at a number of players in that position, as they are with all of the positions that they do want to strengthen in.

“But Joshua Zirkzee seems to be the interesting one because they are very, very interested in the player. He’s a forward from Bologna. He’s with the Netherlands at the moment, at Euro 2024, a young player as well.

“And it’s interesting the kind of profile that they’ll go for, because I don’t think they want to stunt the development of Rasmus Hojlund too much.”

Man United face competition to sign Serie A attacker

The striker has also attracted the attention of Italian giants AC Milan but at the moment, United are leading the race to sign him.

The Red Devils, backed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe following his minority takeover of the club, are ready to splash the cash this summer after a poor season in the Premier League.

They finished eighth and they are now hoping to improve on that next season.

Their success in the FA Cup against Manchester City should give them hope of a better future.

Zirkzee could be the striker to address their attacking issues next season and help them improve under ten Hag.