New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is pushing to bring Wolves’ Max Kilman to the London Stadium this summer as the Spaniard wants to strengthen his defence ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Lopetegui worked with the centre-back during his time at Wolves and the 57-year-old seems to be a fan of the player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are pushing to sign Kilman and are expected to send a new proposal soon after seeing a second attempt rejected. The Hammers are said to have offered a player plus cash deal to Wolves, but the Premier League club have turned this down.

Talks continue between the two top-flight sides as the London club work their way towards getting this deal over the line ahead of the new season.

Julen Lopetegui wants to be reunited with Max Kilman at West Ham

Lopetegui coached Wolves throughout the 2022/23 campaign and it was at the Midlands club where he would have first encountered Kilman.

The 27-year-old clearly left an impression on the Spaniard as he tries to take West Ham to another level next season. As part of that, the 57-year-old feels he needs to strengthen his defence as the Hammers conceded the fourth most goals in the Premier League this season.

That will need to change if they are to finish in the European spots and Kilman could be a big help as the London outfit continue to push for the centre-back.