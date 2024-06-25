Harry Kane believes England play their best football in the knockout rounds following a disappointing goalless draw against Slovenia on Tuesday night.

England slightly improved on their poor performance against Denmark last week, but it was still largely uninspiring as they didn’t move the ball quickly enough and struggled to break Slovenia down.

Despite their struggles the Three Lions still finished top of Group C and will be action in the last 16 on Sunday, with their opponents set to be confirmed on Wednesday.

England play their best football in the knockout stages

Gareth Southgate made one change from the Denmark game with Conor Gallagher replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, but that didn’t appear to work as the Chelsea man struggled, and he was replaced at the break by Kobbie Mainoo.

This was an opportunity for England to silence their critics, but they did little to do that and once again there are more questions surrounding their performances.

The one positive on the night was the impact of Mainoo and Cole Palmer who both impressed when they came off the bench, with Mainoo looking composed in midfield, whilst Palmer looked a real threat.

Kane, who has largely struggled in the tournament so far believes England can improve and claimed they play their best football in the knockout stages.

“If you look at previous tournaments we have played our best football in the knockout rounds,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Last Euros against Germany, Ukraine and Denmark, so for sure there is more to come.

“Always the objective is to get through the group without any mishaps. We can improve, we know that, but you have to enjoy these moments when you finish top.”

England will be action in the last 16 on Sunday and Kane feels it’s going to be difficult no matter the opponent.

“It is going to be difficult no matter who we play,” the England captain added.

“Looking across the groups there have been some tough battles, there are no easy games now in these competitions.

“The important part of the tournament starts now, where it all counts and hopefully we can build some momentum.”