Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ‘one step away’ from joining European giants

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is reportedly closing in on a mammoth transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Following impressive back-to-back seasons in the Serie A, Kvaratskhelia, 23, is expected to be one of Napoli’s big movers this summer along with striker Victor Osimhen.

And wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Georgia international is top of Luis Enrique’s shortlist to replace Kylian Mbappe following the Frenchman’s move to Real Madrid.

PSG closing in on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

An agreement with the player is thought to already be in place for a bumper contract worth a whopping £100 million (€120 million). The 23-year-old’s proposed transfer is described as being ‘one step away’.

The only thing remaining in Paris Saint-Germain’s mission to sign the talented winger is reaching an agreement with Napoli — and negotiations are set to commence following the Italian’s reported decision to enter talks with their French rivals.

Although currently away on international duty representing Georgia in the EUROs, these reports will spark questions over Kvaratskhelia’s domestic future.

Napoli fans will hate seeing the winger’s future speculated though. Not only are the Italians facing the prospect of losing Osimhen, but now they could lose their other best player — both in the same window, and although the club will undoubtedly recoup huge fees, the pair are a hard duo to replace.

Proving his influence, Kvaratskhelia, whose contract expires in 2017, helped fire Napoli to their first-ever Serie A title in 2022-23. The exciting winger has directly contributed to 51 goals in 88 games in all competitions since joining the club from Dinamo Batumi two years ago.