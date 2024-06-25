There is a lot going wrong for England at Euro 2024 so far and a BBC pundit believes Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier is one of them.

Gareth Southgate made the brave call to bring Luke Shaw to Germany this summer despite the left-back being injured and not playing since February. It was equally as brave to not bring another left-back and that has forced the Three Lions boss to play Kieran Trippier on the left of a back four.

This has not worked out at the tournament so far as England lack creativity on the left and seem to be using the right wing to attack their opponents as the two players on that side, Bukayo Saka and Kyle Walker, are playing in their natural positions.

This is the opposite of Trippier and Phil Foden on the left, who are still getting used to their new roles and playing with each other.

The Newcastle star is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League but he is becoming a problem at left-back believes BBC pundit Micah Richards.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to Trippier because he can play there and he has played there well,” Richards told BBC Sport.

“But in terms of on the ball, it really is becoming a problem.”

Is Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier a problem for England?

Trippier is without doubt one of the best full-backs England have but his strengths cannot be fully utilised on the left.

Although the Newcastle star is a solid defender, the 33-year-old has an incredible right foot and can provide forward players with perfect passes and crosses when advancing into the opponent’s half. This has not been seen often enough in Germany as Trippier has to cut back onto his right foot and has been very predictable in his left-back role.

The England star is certainly a problem for Southgate and it is something that the Three Lions boss needs to work around quickly.