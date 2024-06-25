Exclusive: Arsenal expert discusses chances of pulling off Jorginho-esque transfer deal

Arsenal FC journalist Charles Watts has discussed the prospect of the Gunners sealing the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich amid some speculation that he’d be keen to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Kimmich is in the final year of his contract with Bayern and it seems likely he’ll have a lot of interest if he doesn’t sign a new deal soon, while his current club will surely sell the Germany international this summer if a good offer comes in for him, or else they’ll risk lose him on a free in a year’s time.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that even if it seems like Kimmich would be keen on joining Arsenal, it’s not clear if the north London giants would make the 29-year-old a priority.

Arsenal tend to sign younger players as they are better long-term options for obvious reasons, but of course there can be exceptions to that rule, with Watts pointing out that Jorginho was a similar deal that worked out well for the club.

Kimmich transfer to Arsenal discussed by Watts

“The links between Joshua Kimmich and Arsenal have been going on a for a while, but it’s not something I’ve really heard anything about myself yet,” Watts said.

“A lot of the links seem to suggest that Arsenal are a club he would consider joining should he leave Bayern, rather than Arsenal actually making a move for him.

“He’s a wonderful player and would bring quality and versatility to any squad and we know those are traits that Mikel Arteta demands when bringing any player to the club.

“While Arsenal usually prefer to go for younger players than Kimmich, they have shown they do sign experience when needed, as was demonstrated when they brought in Jorginho from Chelsea.

“That deal turned out to be an excellent one for the club and highlighted the importance of bringing in experience from time to time, especially when the squad is so young.

“When I look at Kimmich though, as good as he is, I’m not sure he’s the player Arsenal really need this summer.”