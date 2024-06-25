Leeds hero set to secure lucrative move to Saudi club

One of Leeds United’s former players could be heading to the Saudi Pro League in an expensive move.

The Brazilian international left Elland Road in a £55m move to join Spanish giants Barcelona but the Catalans could be forced to sell him this summer with Al-Hilal preparing a mammoth offer for the right-winger.

The Brazilian sensation made his dream transfer to Barcelona, and he has performed admirably at Camp Nou, contributing to 45 goals in 87 matches and netting a goal or an assist every other game.

According to Mundo Deportivo, coach Jorge Jesus has already informed Raphinha and Barcelona that he is needed in the Middle East.

The team is prepared to pay him more, and they may give Barcelona about €90 million in exchange for the Brazil international.

The Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal will do everything to convince Raphinha to quit Barcelona.

In addition to potentially providing for his family for many generations, Raphinha would make a lot more money than he has in his career thus far.

Al-Hilal defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr to win the Saudi Pro League the previous season.

With the arrival of Raphinha, they will get even strong and add more firepower in their squad that already has the likes of Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.