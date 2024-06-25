Leicester City manager Steve Cooper eyeing move for Liverpool outcast

After getting promoted to the Premier League, Leicester City lost their manager to Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca left the Championship winners to join Chelsea, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

The Foxes decided to appoint Premier League experienced manager Steve Cooper and now he is determined to extend the team’s stay in the Premier League by eyeing summer signings.

A number of players have been linked with the newly promoted team as they consider making signings in all positions.

One of the players who is currently on Leicester City’s radar is Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old is being watched by the Foxes, Fulham, Southampton, and other unidentified clubs in Europe.

The player joined the club from Fulham and it looked like he is on his way to become a fan favourite.

However, after limited opportunities and loan spells away from the club, Carvalho’s future at Anfield remains uncertain.

He joined Hull in the January window and had a successful loan there the previous season.

Despite his impressive performances in the Championship, the Reds are not too sure about keeping him at the club beyond this summer.

The midfielder wants to prove himself at Liverpool and he is willing to push hard to stay at the club.

Leicester City are ready to take Liverpool midfielder

The Reds are currently keeping an eye on his progress in the preseason and if they are impressed by his performances and potential, they are going to make him a part of Arne Slot’s first team squad next season.

In case the player fails to impress the management, a move away from Liverpool is likely with Leicester City named as one of the possible destinations.

The Foxes are actively looking at ways to strengthen their squad this summer, hoping to avoid the fate faced by the three promoted teams last season.