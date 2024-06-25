Liverpool plot double raid on Real Madrid to address their attacking issues

The Arne Slot era at Liverpool has officially started and the new manager is working towards making a competitive team at Anfield, just like his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds finished third in the Premier League in 2023-24 and failed to win a major trophy in Klopp’s final season.

Slot is hoping to address a number of issues in the Liverpool squad this summer with the Dutchman focusing on the midfield and the attack first.

In order to do that, Liverpool are interested in signing two players from La Liga and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Liverpool are considering signing Arda Guler and Rodrygo this summer, according to Estadio Deportivo, although it’s unclear if Madrid would be prepared to let go of either player.

Both the players helped the La Liga giants to win the Spanish league title and the Champions League.

One of Madrid’s rising talents in recent years, Rodrygo scored 10 goals in 34 La Liga games to help Los Blancos win the double. While despite getting limited playing opportunities, Guler has shown he has the potential to reach the top.

With Endrick and Kylian Mbappe arriving at the club this summer, Rodrygo would have less playing time and in order to play more first team football, he could consider a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Reds are exploring loan deals for both the players as signing Rodrygo would come at a huge cost with the player tied at Real Madrid till 2028.

Liverpool are looking to sign a loan deal for Real Madrid duo

A loan deal would ease the financial burden on Liverpool and give the Real Madrid duo the opportunity to get regular football and showcase their talent on the biggest stage.

These possible additions would improve Liverpool’s attacking potential while also bringing in new players who could adjust to Slot’s tactical requirements.

It remains to be seen if the Madrid club would be willing to agree to a deal for their highly-rated players.

The 19-year-old Guler is reportedly Slot’s primary target this summer after displaying an outstanding performance for Turkey against Georgia at Euro 2024.