Liverpool join the race to sign 26-year-old winger who once played for rivals Everton

According to the Spanish publication Fichajes, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly going head-to-head this summer for a deal to recruit Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.

He helped Atalanta win a major trophy for the first time in almost 60 years by scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

The Nigerian had a tremendous season in 2023-24, making 45 appearances across all competitions and collecting 10 assists and 17 goals.

The Merseyside club want to bolster the team in a number of areas, including their attack this summer.

The arrival of new manager Arne Slot will bring new players at the club as the Dutchman wants to sign the players who suit his style of play and philosophy.

Lookman’s performance in the Europa League final thrilled Liverpool, and they are now prepared to make an effort to entice him to Anfield.

The Italian team are asking about £51 million for their star player, therefore Liverpool will need to make a significant financial commitment to get him.

With Luis Diaz linked with a move away from Anfield, the Merseyside club have started exploring the market for potential replacements.

But according to the Spanish outlet, Manchester United and Chelsea are also willing to bid for the player in order to sign him this summer.

Atalanta winger can be a smart addition to Liverpool attack

Lookman can play on either wing, making him a versatile attacker.

He can generate opportunities for other attackers, finish off his opportunities efficiently, and is swift enough to dribble past opposition defenders.

He will be a valuable addition for any club this summer and considering how he performed for Everton during his spell in the Premier League, he has come a long way and completely transformed his career.

It remains to be seen who wins the race to sign Lookman but the attacking player has shown he has what it takes to perform at the highest level.