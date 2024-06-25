Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku remains a target for Napoli, but is also attracting interest from three Saudi Pro League clubs according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea in the summer of 2021 after the club had won their second Champions League title for just shy of £100m from Inter Milan.

The move has turned out to be a complete disaster and Lukaku has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter and Roma, with Chelsea trying to sell him permanently this summer.

Three Saudi Pro League clubs interested in Lukaku

Lukaku is still under contract at Chelsea until 2026, but before he joined Roma on loan last summer the club inserted a £38m exit clause into his contract.

The Blues will be desperate to move the Belgian on this summer and get his wages off the books, although it appears his future won’t be decided until after Euro 2024 with the 31-year-old currently part of the Belgium squad.

Jacobs has reported there are a number of clubs interested in Lukaku and that Chelsea expect the full £38m from potential suitors.

“Romelu Lukaku remains a Napoli target and has interest from Saudi Arabia as well,” he wrote for GIVMESPORT.

“Al-Hilal are not expected to return with a bid, but Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab and Al-Qadsiah have all registered interest. Chelsea expect £38m.”

The links to Napoli are to be expected given Antonio Conte has just taken over, although any move is likely to be dependant on Victor Osimhen leaving the club, with nothing seeming particularly advanced in regards to his departure.

Lukaku has previously talked up Saudi and how he would be open to a move there, and Chelsea would most likely be guaranteed the full exit clause if he were to head to the Pro League.

The Blues have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old Barcelona striker Marc Guiu with the teenager set to be assessed by Enzo Maresca in pre-season before a decision is taken on what is best to do with him.