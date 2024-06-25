Man United register interest in 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

For £52 million, Ugarte left Sporting CP to join the Ligue 1 winners last summer.

The 23-year-old holding midfielder made 37 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign, contributing three assists.

This summer, the Red Devils are eager to bring in a central midfielder.

Along with a new centre-back and striker, it is one of three positions that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner, has identified as priorities.

Ugarte started Uruguay’s opening game in the Copa America, a 3-1 victory over Panama.

Now that INEOS have made the choice to keep ten Hag at Old Trafford, United can turn their attention to the transfer market.

The Red Devils have been linked with moves for Jarrad Branthwaite and Joshua Zirkzee.

For the young English defender, Man United had a bid rejected and they are unwilling to match Everton’s valuation for the defender.

As for Dutch striker Zirkzee, a move could materialise if the Red Devils can beat their competition.

PSG signed Ugarte only last summer and he could leave the club after just one season in Paris.

Man United need a physical presence in midfield

The Uruguayan midfielder is aggressive in his style of play and he likes to break opposition attacks, providing security to the defense, which is highly needed at Man United.

In order to support Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, United undoubtedly must find quality, and a new target has just surfaced.

Ugarte may not be the only midfield player Man United have their eyes on during the summer transfer window.

With the departure of Casemiro edging closer, the club need a new defensive midfielder and they have started making moves to strengthen that position.