Newcastle player has heart set on joining another club, he’s available for “nice sum”

Newcastle United youngster Yankuba Minteh reportedly has heart set on joining Marseille if he is to move to Ligue 1 this summer.

The highly-rated young forward, who has impressed on loan at Feyenoord, has also been linked strongly with Lyon and Everton in the last few days.

However, reports from France now state that Minteh himself would prefer to go to Marseille if he ends up making the switch to French football.

It seems Marseille have some interest in Minteh, though it may be that Lyon and Everton are more advanced in their pursuit of the 19-year-old at the moment.

Things could change, however, if Marseille enter the running strongly, as it’s claimed that Minteh has a long-standing affection for OM.

Former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi recently took over as Marseille manager and that would surely also be a key factor for Minteh, as it would surely be tempting to work under the Italian tactician, who did so well to improve young players during his time with the Seagulls.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with this deal, but Newcastle are known to be keen to let Minteh go for the right price.

One imagines, however, that the Magpies would surely rather let this talented young player go abroad than to a rival Premier League club.