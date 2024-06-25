Video: Netherlands forward has horror first half in crucial Euro 2024 clash

Netherlands star Donyell Malen is having a horror first half in the Dutch’s crucial Group D clash with Austria with the result being the difference between first and third.

Ronald Koeman’s side won their first game against Poland, before drawing against France on Friday. A defeat could see the Netherlands finish third in the group and that will result in a tough Round of 16 tie – which could potentially be England.

That is exactly how things are playing out in the early stages as Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen scored an own goal after just six minutes. The 25-year-old had the chance to redeem himself 16 minutes later as he went through one-on-one but the forward put his attempt wide.

It has been a difficult first half for Malen and he will need to shake it off if he is to help the Netherlands get an easier tie for the next round.

Watch: The Netherlands’ Donyell Malen has a horror first half vs Austria at Euro 2024

A nightmare start for Netherlands! ? It's an own goal by Donyell Malen to give Austria the lead.#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #NEDAUT pic.twitter.com/ThBplMPpRq — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 25, 2024

OWN GOAL STRIKES AGAIN ? Austria takes a 1-0 lead over Netherlands ?? pic.twitter.com/giKPIy2HnJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2024