Newcastle United are ready to listen to offers for key midfield star

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are prepared to let go of Sean Longstaff and want at least £20 million in exchange for the homegrown midfield player.

The academy graduate is about to begin the last year of his contract at St. James Park, and the Magpies believe that this summer is an opportunity to cash in on him.

The Magpies are thinking about selling him because it would count as pure profit under Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Eddie Howe’s team has been in trouble financially and they may have to sell players first in order to generate funds and do their transfer business this summer.

Newcastle’s spending in the recent transfer windows has brought them on the wrong side of the PSR and now they have to act smartly this summer to work their way around the regulations.

Longstaff is about to enter the last year of his contract at the club and if he does not sign a contract extension, he will be available on a free transfer next summer.

The midfielder appeared in 35 matches for the club last season and contributed to eight goals, with six goals scored and two assists.

Despite Newcastle’s intention to sell him, he is a key member of their squad and has played regularly under Howe.

Even if Newcastle need sales before June 30, which has gained prominence due to PSR, it is doubtful that Longstaff would leave before that.

Newcastle United need to raise funds from sales

The Magpies need all the money they can raise this summer in order to conduct their transfer business.

Earlier, the sales of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak had been suggested and there was an indication that the Magpies might be forced to sell one of them.

However, they are not entertaining any such ideas and plan to keep two of their best players for a long time.