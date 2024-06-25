Everton defender agrees contract deal with Newcastle United

Newcastle United have signed talented Everton defender Aaron Apia, according to reports.

Despite huge Saudi investment, the Magpies have still placed a big focus on youth development under Eddie Howe and last season alone, they saw success with Lewis Miley breaking into the first team picture.

Newcastle are on the hunt again this summer for young talents and according to The Secret Scout, they have agreed to bring teenage defender Apia north from Everton.

BOOM ? 2008 born left sided centre back Aaron Apia has signed a contract with Newcastle United after leaving Everton #NUFC 16-year-old Apia has represented Poland national team. He can also represent #England ??????? and #Nigeria ?? Newcastle’s youth project continuing to grow pic.twitter.com/71xdEVm5Gh — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 23, 2024

Who is Aaron Apia?

Born in 2008, Apia is regarded as one of the most promising emerging left-footed centre-backs in England right now.

According to Newcastle World, Apia had already spent time on trial with Newcastle, appearing as a substitute in U18 Premier League matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United — as confirmed by his Transfermarkt profile, which shows him playing 43 minutes across those two games.

That trial appears to have been enough to earn Apia a permanent move to Newcastle United.

Apia has already represented Poland at youth national team level. However, his international future is anything but certain, with the defender also eligible to represent England and Nigeria.

The youngster is the second homegrown player Everton have parted ways with in quick succession after forward Lewis Dobbin joined Aston Villa in what a appears to be a move motivated by Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The Toffees brought England youth international midfielder Tim Iroegbunam in the opposite direction in a similar move.