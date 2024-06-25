Eddie Nketiah is very likely to leave Arsenal this summer according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Gunners are in the market for a striker as they look for a regular source of goals that they hope will see them win a first Premier League title in over 20 years next season.

Arsenal were strongly linked with Benjamin Sesko before he decided to stay at RB Leipzig, and they have also been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, but it appears one striker will be leaving the Emirates this summer.

Nketiah expected to leave Arsenal this summer

Nketiah has struggled at Arsenal and only scored five Premier League goals last season, with three of those coming against bottom club Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old made 37 appearances in all competitions last season and played a total of 1416 minutes.

It appears first team minutes are going to becoming increasingly more difficult to come by for Nketiah and Sheth has reported he is very likely to leave this summer if a club comes in for him.

“If you add to that, that Eddie Nketiah is very likely to move on from Arsenal this summer, then there will be not least squad space for them to bring someone like that in,” he told GIVEMESPORT.