Club official confirms Liverpool player wants to leave Anfield this summer

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg “definitely” wants to return permanently to Mainz in Germany.

Van den Berg, according to Christian Heidel, the sporting director of Mainz, wants to play for the team next season.

The Liverpool player was on loan to the Bundesliga team for the 2023–2024 season.

The Dutchman had a fantastic season, making 35 appearances, scoring three goals, and keeping the team from getting relegated.

With two years left on his Liverpool contract, the Dutch central defender hopes to seal a permanent deal during the summer transfer window, according to Heidel.

He told Kicker: “The only one who has made a decision is Sepp. He definitely wants to stay in Mainz. He has said that very clearly in public.”

The 22-year-old has been loaned out three times, first to Championship side Preston North End and then Schalke.

Van den Berg fared much better with Mainz and recently indicated that he was ready to leave Liverpool.

He told told De Telegraaf:

“When I didn’t get a chance again, I said: ‘Figure it out, I want to leave.’

“You (Liverpool) didn’t exude confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future. I want to keep playing every week and develop myself further.

“In Germany, I enjoy Dortmund away with 70,000 people, Bayern Munich away against Harry Kane, Stuttgart, Leipzig, Leverkusen, against clubs like that I am challenged every week.”

Despite the apparent deficiencies at centre-back at Anfield and the possibility of collaborating with a new coach, the Dutchman appears disinterested in playing for the Reds.

Leaving Liverpool is the right move for the player

He cannot be blamed for that though, as the club have not shown confidence in him and in his talent.

Even if he stays at Liverpool, he will be far down the pecking order and playing time will be extremely limited for him.

A move away from the club is the right choice for his career and at Mainz, he has received backing of the club to become a key member of the team.