Club completing process to beat Chelsea to £45m-plus attacker transfer

Bayern Munich are reportedly working to complete the process of signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace as the former Chelsea transfer target’s move edges closer to being finalised.

The talented young Frenchman had been a target for Chelsea until they decided he was too expensive, according to The Athletic, and it now looks like everything is coming together for him to complete an exciting move to Bayern.

That’s according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, with the journalist explaining that the deal is set to cost £45million plus £5m in add-ons, while the player will put pen to paper on a contract until 2029 at the Allianz Arena…

??? Bayern are prepared to start formal process to complete Michael Olise deal. Crystal Palace are already informed about payment of the release clause, it will be £45m plus £5m add-ons. Olise will sign until June 2029, it's all agreed. pic.twitter.com/XYNYEIXkXO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024

Olise should be an exciting signing for Bayern after showing immense potential during the last couple of seasons with Palace, and at the age of 22 he will surely only continue to improve.

Chelsea fans will no doubt still be disappointed to miss out on Olise, who could have been an ideal upgrade on inconsistent performers like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Bayern, meanwhile, will be landing one of Europe’s top attacking talents and it will be interesting to see him link up with other world class players like Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala in Vincent Kompany’s side next season.

Olise transfer: Will Bayern now sell wingers?

One imagines it will be worth keeping an eye on outgoings at Bayern this summer as Olise’s arrival will mean plenty of competition out wide for the Bavarian giants.

It’s hard to see how Kompany will fit Olise in and also give minutes to the likes of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, who may have to look elsewhere for first-team football.

Bayern could quite feasibly sell at least one of those players, and they shouldn’t be short of suitors either if they are made available for reasonable money.