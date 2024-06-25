Huge boost for Chelsea & Arsenal as transfer target’s asking price slashed from €150m to €100m

Chelsea and Arsenal may reportedly have been handed a major boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as his asking price has fallen significantly.

The Nigeria international has been a world class performer during his time in Serie A, but so far this summer he has simply looked too expensive to be considered a realistic target for most clubs.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli were asking for around €150m for Osimhen, but it now seems they’d be willing to accept more like €100m, while the report mentions Chelsea seeming like a possible destination for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal have also recently been linked with Osimhen by Il Roma, so it could be that the Gunners will also be one to watch now if the player’s asking price truly has been cut so significantly.

Obviously, €100m is still a lot of money, but it seems closer to a fair price for a fine centre-forward, who would likely strengthen both Chelsea and Arsenal, even if he’s not quite worth the crazy money Napoli were asking for previously.

Osimhen transfer: Will he move to Chelsea or Arsenal?

With Chelsea struggling last season and once again failing to qualify for the Champions League, a big signing like Osimhen could be transformative for the Blues, who surely need an upgrade on inconsistent young forward Nicolas Jackson.

Still, one imagines Osimhen would prefer Arsenal as they’d be able to offer him Champions League football and more of a realistic shot at winning major trophies in the near future.

The north London giants aren’t known for always splashing the cash on marquee signings, but they did it with Declan Rice last summer and it’s surely worth considering doing so for Osimhen, who would be a big upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up front, as well as more of a natural striker than Kai Havertz.