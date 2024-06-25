Predicted England lineup vs. Slovenia: Gallagher in, Alexander-Arnold out

Spain’s victory over Albania on Monday night guaranteed England a place in the EUROs knockout rounds.

Although top of Group C following a 1-0 win over Serbia and a 1-1 draw against Denmark, the Three Lions will be desperate to take another three points when they meet Slovenia on Tuesday night to avoid a Last 16 tie against hosts and enemies Germany.

However, despite England’s advantageous position, the build-up to tonight’s important game has been dominated by Gareth Southgate’s tactical decisions.

Criticised for his use of England’s attacking players, including struggling to get the best out of Phil Foden and playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, the England boss has been urged to rethink his starting lineup ahead of the knockout rounds.

Consequently, the pressure on the 53-year-old to make changes appears to have become too much with The Athletic reporting on Monday that England will opt to play Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher next to Declan Rice at the expense of Alexander-Arnold.

We expect Gallagher to be the Three Lions’ only change with Foden arguably the luckiest player to keep his place following two underwhelming performances.

EUROs 2024: Predicted England lineup vs. Slovenia

England’s match against Slovenia on Tuesday night is scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on ITV Sport.

Does Alexander-Arnold deserves to be dropped by Southgate? — Let us know in the comments below.