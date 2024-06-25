Video: Robert Lewandowski may have damaged France’s Euro 2024 hopes

Poland have levelled their Group D match with France courtesy of a Robert Lewandowski penalty and it may damage the French team’s hopes of winning Euro 2024.

Didier Deschamps’ side need to win their final match in order to finish top of their group and took the lead early in the second half through a Kylian Mbappe penalty.

However, the French have failed to find a second and have now been punished after giving away a penalty themselves.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski stepped up and had his spot-kick saved by Mike Maignan but the AC Milan keeper was deemed to be off of his line. On the second attempt, the Polish striker scored, which means France are currently finishing second in Group D.

Watch: Robert Lewandowski scores a penalty to damage France’s Euro 2024 hopes

You don't always get a second chance! Robert Lewandowski strikes home after he's given a second chance from the spot with a retaken penalty. #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #FRAPOL pic.twitter.com/9n1ybEMwee — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 25, 2024