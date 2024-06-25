Video: Roy Keane’s hilarious response to English pundits getting excited over potential final route

Manchester United FC
Posted by

England take on Slovenia in their final Group B match on Tuesday night and a win for the Three Lions would see them finish top of the standings, which would put them on the easier side of the draw.

France’s draw with Poland means that the French have finished second in Group D and that puts them on one side of the bracket with Germany, Spain and Portugal.

England will want to avoid this to make their path to the final in Berlin easier and having this explained to him on ITV, Roy Keane had a hilarious response to England potentially being on the easier side of the draw.

“Just give them the trophy,” the former Man United star said whilst laughing after the permutations of England’s group position was explained.

The Irishman found amusement in ITV’s English pundits getting excited despite Gareth Southgate’s men being woeful so far in Germany.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea striker attracting interest from three Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of summer exit
Crystal Palace could lose another star player as Arsenal interested in £60m ace
Crystal Palace braced for second key departure following Olise sale

Watch: Roy Keane has a hilarious response to English pundits’ excitement

More Stories Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.