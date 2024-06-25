Arsenal star’s future should be clear soon as talks ongoing amid transfer interest from Germany & Italy

Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe could come to a decision on his future soon, according to Charles Watts in the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, Watts explained that Smith Rowe has interest from clubs in England, Germany and Italy, but that talks are ongoing to work out his future.

Fulham have been named as a specific possible destination for Smith Rowe, and Watts says he could see that being a good fit for him, though nothing has been decided just yet.

The England international has shone for Arsenal when he’s managed to get playing time, but he’s had fewer and fewer chances over the last couple of years, so it makes sense that he’s considering his future this summer.

There are surely clubs out there who could give Smith Rowe more opportunities to start games on a regular basis, so it will be interesting to see the outcome of the ongoing discussions over his future.

Smith Rowe transfer update from Charles Watts

“I think we’ll find out a bit more about Emile Smith Rowe’s situation soon,” Watts said. “There is widespread interest in him from some clubs, not just in the Premier League, but also in Germany and Italy.

“A final decision on his future has not yet been taken, but discussions are going on which should make things clearer soon.

“My expectation is still that he will leave and that he will stay in the Premier League. That is certainly his preference.

“Fulham are one of the clubs who are understood to be interested in Emile and that is a potential move that makes a lot of sense to me.

“They are a good club, with a good manager and look to play football in a way that I think would fit Smith Rowe’s qualities.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but my understanding is still that there is an acceptance on the players’ side that he now needs a move to try and kickstart a career that has stalled over the last couple of seasons.

“He loves Arsenal, but he wants to play and it’s pretty clear that he is not going to get the opportunity to do that much should he stay for another year.”