Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Fenerbahce forward Sebastian Szymanski according to reports in Turkey.

Spurs are reportedly in the market for a striker as they look to ease the goal scoring burden on Son Heung-Min, with Richarlison not really living up to expectations following his move from Everton.

The club have already agreed a deal with RB Leipzig to extend Timo Werner’s loan deal, but it appears they may have found the striker they are looking for.

Spurs close in on Szymanski

Turkish outlet Aslinda have reported that Spurs are close to completing a move for Fenerbahce’s Polish striker Szymanski.

The reports adds that Spurs have made an offer of around £15m and have agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old on a four year contract.

Aslinda add that a fee is still being negotiated but once that has been sorted the striker will then fly to England for a medical.

The Poland international only joined Fenerbahce from Dynamo Moscow last summer and scored ten goals and provided 12 assists as they finished runners up to rivals Galatasaray in the league.

Szymanski was part of the Poland squad which finished bottom of their group at Euro 2024 and he made two appearances in the group stage.

Tottenham are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season having missed out on Champions League football by two points to Aston Villa.

Spurs are also believed to be looking to strengthen in midfield and have been strongly linked with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher although it’s unknown if the 24-year-old would be open to the switch, and if Spurs would get anywhere near the reported £50m asking price.

Tottenham have also been linked with Southamtpon’s Kyle Walker-Peters as they look for a back-up right back if Emerson Royal leaves this summer.