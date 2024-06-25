Tottenham are showing interest in Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters as they look to sign a new right back this summer according to reports.

Spurs could be in the market for a right back this summer if Emerson Royal departs, with the Brazilian attracting interest from AC Milan.

A potential Royal departure would leave Spurs needing a back-up for first choice right back Pedro Porro.

Spurs interested in Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters came through the ranks at Spurs, before being sold to Southampton in 2020, and he was part of the side which won promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Spurs have been linked with Monaco’s Vanderson who has a price tag of around £34m which they are reportedly put off by, but GIVEMESPORT report they are interested in reuniting with Walker-Peters.

The report adds that Spurs consider the 27-year-old as a cost effective option as they search for a back-up right back.

If Walker-Peters did rejoin the club he would count towards the home grown quota, but GIVEMESPORT add he would still have to be convinced of his role in the squad.

Former Spurs defender Alan Hutton believes the club could try and hijack Manchester United’s move for Jarrad Branthwaite, but it remains to be seen if Spurs are prepared to spend up to £70m on one player this summer.

The club haven’t done a lot of business, and so far they have only extended Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipizig.

Spurs are believed to be in the market for a midfielder and a striker, with the club linked with moves for Conor Gallagher and Ivan Toney as they look to strengthen the squad in an attempt to get back into the Champions League next season, having missed out to Aston Villa by just two points.