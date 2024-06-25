Tottenham ready to steal Man United’s top transfer target from under their nose

Former Tottenham player Alan Hutton has some concerning news for Manchester United.

Hutton has claimed that Spurs could hijack Man United’s move of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new centre-back and they have made the English defender their primary target.

However, Spurs could ruin Man United’s transfer plans and target the young, talented Everton centre-back.

Several elite teams have expressed interest in Branthwaite as a result of his exceptional performances for Everton last season.

The 21-year-old was an important member of the Toffees and showed signs of developing into a future regular starter for England.

Hutton told Football Insider that Branthwaite would fit in well with the Tottenham defense, giving the team more depth and skill.

“I feel at times [Tottenham] have been light in that sense, actually across the back four,” Hutton said.

“When you look at their starting back line, if any of them get injured or go missing for a good length of time, the players that come in aren’t quite up to the standard.

“To have someone in the door with that potential who could be a regular starter for England moving forward, that could be a great deal.

“He did really well last season, and there are talks [Cristian] Romero could be on the move, so there’s a few things in the pipeline that might lead towards them going for someone like [Branthwaite], and him filling that void at centre-half. I have heard there could be a hijack there, from people I speak to at the club.”

Tottenham could ruin Man United’s transfer plans

For Spurs supporters, the possibility of adding a young, highly skilled defender such as Branthwaite is certainly appealing.

The deal’s financial element is still a major obstacle, though.

With Spurs looking to sign a new attacker this summer as well, spending a huge portion of their transfer budget on a defender does not make too much sense for them.

If Tottenham can pull off a signing like that by beating Man United, it will be a major statement of intent from the North London club.